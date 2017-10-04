Duterte says ‘yellows’, Reds unite to oust him

President Rodrigo Duterte claimed on Wednesday that members of the Liberal Party (LP) and the communist rebels were in an alliance to remove him from the presidency.

“But what is really very clear is ‘yung Left pati––ang kaalyado ng Left is, ng mga Bayan is the… mga… ‘yung mga dilaw,” Duterte said in a press conference in Malacañang.

Yellow refers to the political color of the LP, Duterte’s political opponents.

“Gusto nila ako paalisin dito sa Malacañang. O ‘di bigyan mo akong panahon magbalot. Eh basta-basta na lang tayo… But, I will show to the Republic that we have a very serious problem with our government officials,” Duterte said.

The President has said he was no longer interested with the resumption of the peace talks with the communists following the series of attacks carried out by the New People’s Army (NPA) against government forces.

When asked if Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno and Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales were behind destabilization plots against him, Mr. Duterte claimed they were part of the “concerted effort” to oust him.

“In fairness also to the ladies, actually [they are] just part of the concerted effort which I cannot clearly state would be a part of the program ng Left,” Duterte said.

In the same press conference, Duterte said he would file impeachment complaints against Sereno and Morales.

Earlier, Duterte said that Sereno and Morales are being used by his political opponents to destabilize his government. /kga