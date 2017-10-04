Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Duterte denies Palace bought bogus bank records from Snooky

Duterte denies Palace bought bogus bank records from Snooky

/ 08:04 PM October 04, 2017

President Duterte RICHARD MADELO/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday denied he knew Daniel “Snooky” Cruz Jr., the man who allegedly sold to  Malacañang bogus bank records that were used to back allegations that Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV maintained offshore accounts.

Ang kilala kong Snooky, ‘yung artista at saka ‘yung sa comics, sa totoo lang,” he told reporters in a press conference at Malacañang. (I only know Snooky the actress and that one in comics, honestly.)

The President was apparently referring to actress Snooky Serna and comic book character Snoopy.

In a privilege speech Tuesday, Trillanes said Cruz sold the alleged bank accounts of Trillanes to Malacañang for P10 million.

“I heard it was sold for P10 million but only around P3 million went to Cruz. So some middlemen made money here,” he said. “I don’t know who they are.”

Asked about this, Duterte said: “I will not spend any single centavo for him. He is not worth even one peso to me.”

The President’s denial a day after Trillanes showed a picture of Cruz shaking hands with the President in a Malacañang event on August 31.

TAGS: Antonio Trillanes IV, offshore bank accounts, Philippine news updates, President Rodrigo Duterte, Snooky
