Duterte: Bank records given to Trillanes by his ‘mistress’ Abad of AMLC

President Rodrigo Duterte revealed Wednesday that his alleged bank records were from Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s “mistress” at the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

Duterte said a certain person surnamed Abad was the mistress of Trillanes.

“AMLC records were given to Trillanes by a certain Abad who is his mistress,” he told reporters in a Palace briefing.

Asked if he was referring to former AMLC executive director Julia Baccay-Abad, he replied, “Yung babae na nasa AMLC.”

Abad resigned as executive director on January 2017. /je