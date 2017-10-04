Trillanes and Mocha Uson share a light moment at Senate hearing

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV said wasn’t planning to attend the hearing on fake news by the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media on Wednesday, but he changed his mind on hearing that Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson “missed” him.

“Actually wala na sana akong planong umattend dito kaso na-miss daw ako ni Ms. Mocha,” he said.

Uson responded by teasing the senator, saying: “Ang guwapo niyo pala, senator, sa personal. Hindi po fake news yun sir.”

[You’re handsome in person, senator. And that’s not fake news.]

In response, Trillanes said: “Konti na lang at baka i-atras ko na ‘yung kaso. Konti na lang bola.”

[Just a bit more flattery and I might withdraw the case.]

Trillanes was referring to the libel complaint he had filed against Uson, accusing her of spreading fake news about him, specifically about offshore bank accounts he allegedly had.

During his turn at questioning resource persons, Trillanes suggested that Uson, along with other media influencers, who happened to be public officials at the same time to be cautious in sharing unvalidated information.

“Kayo yung talking heads ng presidente. Dapat naglalabas kayo katotohanan lamang – validated information. Kung may ganyang information sa inyo, stress that these are unvalidated information,” the senator said.

[You’re the talking heads of the president. You should only put out the truth – validated information. If you have such information, stress that these are unvalidated information.]

Trillanes was referring to a statement made by Secretary Martin Andanar, chief of the Presidential Communications Operations Office, last February that he got word that Senate reporters were offered $1,000 each to attend a press conference of SPO3 Arthur Lascañas on the alleged involvement of President Rodrigo Duterte in the so-called Davao Death Squad when the he was still mayor of Davao City.

Given a chance to reply by Sen. Grace Poe, committee chair, Uson said she would consider Trillanes’s suggestions “for the people.”

“I’m going to consider all your suggestions para sa pag-approach ko sa pagba-blog,” she said. “Kung naiwan ko nga po yung propesyon ko sa entertainment, sa pagsasayaw ko po, para manilbihan sa bayan, gagawin ko yung suggestion po sa approach sa pagbblog kung makakabuti po ito para sa bayan.”

[“I’m going to consider all your suggestion regarding may approach to blogging. I was able to leave my profession in entertainment, my dancing, so that I can serve the country. So I’ll apply your suggestions on blogging if they will be beneficial for the country.]

Meanwhile, Poe said she was grateful Trillanes and Uson did not fight – and even teased the two.

“Nagpapasalamat na lang ako na hindi sila nag-away,” Poe told reporters in an ambush interview. “Maganda yun that everybody remains civil, naging may respeto sa isa’t isa. Kahit na ba kaaway mo sa isang pagdinig dapat mamantina ang paggalang para makuha natin yung sagot at hindi puro sigawan lang.”

[I’m just thankful that they didn’t fight. It’s nice that everybody remains civil, having respect for each other. Even if you’re enemies at a hearing, you should maintain respect so that we get answers and not just end up shouting at each other.]

“Sabi ko nga kay Senator Trillanes: ‘O, lumambot na ang puso mo kay Asec Mocha’,” she added. “Sabi ko: ‘Eh syempre tao lang naman lahat ng ano… baka kahit konting pagtingin?”

[As I was telling Senator Trillanes: It seems your heart has softened toward Asec Mocha. I said: We’re all just humans… Mayb even a bit of caring?]

After the hearing, Uson and Trillanes later gamely posed for a photograph together.

/atm