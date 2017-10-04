Woman leaps to death in Mandaluyong City mall

An unidentified female jumped to her death inside a mall along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday afternoon, police reported.

Eastern Police District (EPD) Director Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula said the victim fell from the 5th floor of the mall into the basement.

Citing the statement of a witness from Cavite, police said the victim was wearing a black shirt and was in front of a wedding store when she jumped. Police added that the woman landed at the basement near an escalator and the mall’s appliance shop.

“She was rushed immediately to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival at 3:31 p.m. by attending physician Dr. Elmerie Pineda of Pasig Medical City,” Sapitula said.

Authorities found neither identification cards nor documents in the possession of the woman to establish her identity.

SM Supermalls, meanwhile, said the matter is currently under investigation. /kga