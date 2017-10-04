Duterte says Ombudsman Morales will face impeachment case

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said they would file an impeachment complaint against Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

“We will file an impeachment (case) against her (Morales),” Duterte told reporters in a press conference in Malacañang.

He believes Morales was part of the “conspiracy” to oust him through the investigations into his alleged unexplained wealth, which supposedly amounts to billions.

The President had earlier accused Morales of “selective justice.” He also said the Ombudsman was in possession of illegally obtained documents of his and his family’s bank accounts from AMLC. /jpv