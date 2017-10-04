Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions

Ex-vice mayor shot dead in Cagayan

newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Ex-vice mayor shot dead in Cagayan

/ 01:44 PM October 04, 2017

TUGUEGARAO CITY – A former vice mayor of Amulung town in Cagayan province was shot dead on Wednesday by two motorcycle-riding men while aboard his motorcycle along the national road in Carig village.

Alexander Pascual, who served as vice mayor from 2013 to 2016, was attacked around 6 a.m. in front of the Cagayan Valley office of the Department of Education.

Gunmen shot him several times but Pascual managed to continue driving his motorcycle for several more meters before he crashed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former local official died on the road. His remains have been brought to a funeral parlor for autopsy.

Authorities have yet to disclose the motive behind the murder of Pascual as of posting. /kga

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Alexander Pascual, Cagayan province, killed, motorcycle-riding men, Shooting
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved