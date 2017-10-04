Ex-vice mayor shot dead in Cagayan

TUGUEGARAO CITY – A former vice mayor of Amulung town in Cagayan province was shot dead on Wednesday by two motorcycle-riding men while aboard his motorcycle along the national road in Carig village.

Alexander Pascual, who served as vice mayor from 2013 to 2016, was attacked around 6 a.m. in front of the Cagayan Valley office of the Department of Education.

Gunmen shot him several times but Pascual managed to continue driving his motorcycle for several more meters before he crashed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former local official died on the road. His remains have been brought to a funeral parlor for autopsy.

Authorities have yet to disclose the motive behind the murder of Pascual as of posting. /kga