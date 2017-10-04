Comelec welcomes Palace postponement of SK, barangay polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said it welcomes the news that President Rodrigo Duterte already signed the law postponing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections even as it already spent more than P700 million in their preparations.

READ: Duterte postpones barangay elections — Andanar

“More than P700 million; we have to finalize accounting,” said Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez.

According to Jimenez, adjustments will be made to the Comelec’s current preparations, taking the new date of elections into consideration, and continuing on going activities for the 2019 exercise.

“Work goes on for us,” Jimenez said.

He said all deputized agencies and election partners have been advised to immediately begin ramping down their election-related activities.

“[They were advised to] await more detailed instructions, directives, and guidelines from the Commission on how to move forward,” the poll official said. /jpv