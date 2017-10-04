Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend still a person of interest – sheriff

The girlfriend of the alleged Las Vegas shooter remains a “person of interest” in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said the FBI was bringing back Marilou Danley to the US for questioning as investigators try to determine why Stephen Paddock killed 59 people on Oct. 1, 2017.

Investigators have been speaking with Danley, who is traveling in the Philippines, and “we anticipate some information from her shortly,” Lombardo said, noting that she remained a “person of interest.”

Lombardo said he was “absolutely” confident authorities would find out what set off Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes gambler and retired accountant who killed himself before police stormed his 32nd-floor room. /cbb