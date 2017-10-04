Rape, homicide charges filed in court against top bank exec

The Mandaluyong City Prosecutor’s Office has formally filed rape with homicide charges in court against a top bank executive accused of raping and strangling his 18-year-old maid in a Mandaluyong condominium in September last year.

City Prosecutor Bernabe Augustus Solis approved the filing of rape with homicide charges before the Mandaluyong City Regional Trial Court branch 213 against Earl James Flores, assistant vice president of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) at the time of the commission of the crime.

The resolution was written by Assistant City Prosecutor Christine Dianne Songco and recommended by Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Elinore Aquino-Laluces.

Selveliza ‘Darlyn’ Parba, the household helper of Flores, was found lying unconscious inside her employer’s master bedroom by her fellow house helper Bella Cereno at around 11:20 a.m. on Sept 9, 2016 at the El Dorado building, Tower 3 at California Gardens in Brgy. Highway Hills.

The victim was wearing only a shirt without her underwear on and her pants down when she was found, said SPO1 Ambrocio Gam, Mandaluyong Police investigator.

Sufficient ground

In a five-page resolution submitted on May 19, Songco said there was “sufficient ground to engender a well-founded belief that the crime of rape with homicide was committed by the respondent” based on the evidence at hand.

The case was filed by Parba’s brother Anecito Parba.

Parba’s brother, as quoted by Songco in her resolution, claimed “there could be no other suspect other than the respondent as his sister was found dead in the master bedroom.”

Incidents of molestations

Songco also cited the testimonies of Reynaldo Tundaan, Rodel Parba and Gina Latonero who all affirmed that Parba “conveyed to them during a christening celebration last Sept. 4 in Bacoor, Cavite incidents of molestation and sexual innuendos perpetrated by the respondent.”

The other witnesses included Parba’s friends Marian Gabriel and Jobbie May Ferros, the resolution said.

In his defense, Flores (then 35 years old when the incident happened) denied all the allegations, saying he was working at the RCBC Savings Bank Corporate Center at the time of the incident.

“Material in this case is the submission of the CCTV footage depicting respondent at his work place in Taguig City at the time and date the photographs were taken and the affidavits of persons who prepared the same,” Songco said.

“Flores declared there was no circumstantial evidence pointing to him as the culprit, save the allegations that there were no unusual signs in the crime scene, the victim was found in the master bedroom, and his refusal to undergo DNA examination,” Songco noted in the resolution.

Songco said the fact that Flores refused to subject himself to DNA testing created an impression of a guilty conscience.

Death by strangulation

A report by the Eastern Police District Crime Laboratory obtained by the Inquirer said the cause of death was strangulation.

Parba’s vagina also “had presence of spermatozoa at the vaginal smears through direct examination.”

She also had abrasions in the neck and arms with shallow, fresh lacerations in the hymen and vaginal area, according to the report.

Parba, who just turned 18 days before she was killed, went to Manila for the first time to work as a maid to help her six other siblings in Bukidnon. She was 17 when she first worked for her Mandaluyong employers and had been with Flores for eight months.

The victim’s family appealed to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte in December last year through a letter written in Cebuano.

Duterte responded to the letter and called the attention of Mandaluyong City police chief Senior Supt. Joaquin Alva to assist and act on the matter.

The Inquirer learned from the court that Flores had filed a motion for judicial determination of probable cause and motion to defer arraignment.

Flores and his family have since left the California Gardens after the incident.

Rodel Parba, the victim’s cousin, who just heard about the resolution last Sunday, said they were hoping to soon get justice for their slain kin.