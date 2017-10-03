Puerto Galera municipal councilor, 15-yr-old son gunned down

CITY OF CALAPAN – A municipal councilor of Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro province and his minor-aged son were shot to death by unidentified gunmen in front of their house Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Supt. Imelda Tolentino, information officer of Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan (Mimaropa) police, said Melchor Arago, 52, was inside his car which was parked in front of their house in Barangay (village) Tabinay when two men on board a motorcycle approached the victim and shot him several times at around 3:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melchor’s son Kenneth, 15, was about to go out of their house when the gunmen spotted him and peppered him with bullets, too.

Both victims died instantly while the perpetrators escaped after the shooting.

Police have launched a manhunt operation against the gunmen as investigation is ongoing.