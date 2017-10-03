Lawyers prod SC to act on disbarment case vs Gadon

Two lawyers urged the Supreme Court to act on their disbarment complaint against Atty. Lorenzo Gadon, the complainant in the impeachment case filed against Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.

In a five-page letter addressed to Senior Justice Antonio Carpio made public Tuesday, lawyers Algamar Latiph and Musa Malayang said their complaint has been sitting for more than a year.

The complaint, they said, was filed on April 6, 2016.

“To date, we have not received any comment from the respondent. Or whether the case is submitted for resolution in view of respondent’s failure to file a comment assuming that he was duly served with a copy of the complaint,” stated in the letter.

The letter was addressed to Carpio, being the chairman of the Court’s Second Division where the disbarment case was assigned.

Gadon has been accused of violating the Code of Professional Responsibility (CPR) for his alleged hateful remarks against Muslims in a television interview on candidate for the 2016 senatorial elections.

Sought for comment, Gadon said he was not aware of a pending disbarment complaint against him at the SC.

“I’m sure it’s just a nuisance case. At any rate I am a friend of the Muslims now. I even got more votes than the other Muslim candidates in Mindanao,” he said.

Gadon said the timing of the letter about the supposed disbarment complaint is suspect considering that the impeachment complaint he filed in Congress is moving.

“I am sure it is just a nuisance case but the timing is suspect. Obviously, it is a demolition job on me,” Gadon said. /je