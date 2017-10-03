Palace tells Mabilog he’s safe to come home

Malacañang on Tuesday assured Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog of his safety amid his concerns about his and his family’s security.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella made the comment when was asked about Mabilog’s extended leave for another 30 days during a news briefing on Tuesday.

On Mabilog’s extended leave, Abella said: “That we need to refer to the Office of the Executive Secretary to find out their opinion regarding the matter.”

Reports said Mabilog extended his leave of absence purportedly for health reasons and concerns over his family’s safety.

Asked about his concerns on his safety, Abella said, “Of course (Mabilog would be safe.)

“This is a pretty democratic country. As far as the evidence shows rule of law prevails,” he said.

“Is it safe for us to come home?” Mabilog had asked his spokesman lawyer Mark Piad when they last talked over online messaging.

Piad said he did not know the exact location of the mayor and his family.

Mabilog left the Philippines on August 31 amid repeated public accusations by Duterte that he is a drug protector.