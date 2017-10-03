Poor are not the only targets in drug war — PNP chief

Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Tuesday conceded that most of those killed in the drug campaign are poor but said they are not the only targets.

“Well, the survey is still perception ng taumbayan. Paano sasagutin na mahihirap lang daw ang kaya ng PNP pagdating sa illegal na droga? Bakit mahirap ba si Mayor Parojinog? Mahirap ba si mayor ng Albuera si Mayor Espinosa? Mahirap ba yan? Hindi naman kaya nga criticize ng criticize na hindi naman ina-analyze yung data,” he told reporters.

The result of a recent SWS survey showed that 3 of 5 Filipinos believe that only the poor drug suspects have been targeted in the anti-drug campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Totoo naman talaga. Mas maraming mahirap ang nagbebenta ng droga kaysa sa mayaman kasi you have to understand the structure of the drug pyramid. I-ilan lang yung mayayaman na involved sa drug pushing so ‘pag nag-co-conduct ang pulis ng buy-bust operations so most likely ‘yung mahirap na nagpu-push ng droga ang makuha,” he said.

The PNP chief said the killings would only stop when the drug suspects would no longer resist authorities.

“Kung wala ng lumalaban, wala ng mamamatay. Hangga’t merong lalaban, talagang may mamamatay,” Dela Rosa said. /je