PNP chief to CBCP: Stop fishing expedition, present witnesses at Senate

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Tuesday challenged the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) to present at the Senate the law enforcers who allegedly sought the help of the Church to reveal what they know about drug-related killings instead of venturing into a “fishing expedition.”

“I don’t know about that information, kung anong basis nila diyan pero sana huwag nila gawing fishing expedition. Kung totoo man, i-present nila sa Senado, kunan nila ng affidavit i-present sa Senado. Huwag yung mang engganyo sila ng mga tao na gusto pumunta doon,” he told reporters.

(I don’t know about that information and what is their basis, but I am hoping they don’t do a fishing expedition. If ever that’s true, present these officers at the Senate, get their statement and present it to the Senate. Don’t encourage just anyone who wants to go there.)

The CBCP said the “whistleblowers” have already met with CBCP President Archbishop Socrates Villegas and other officials of the Archiodese of Lingayen-Dagupan to ask for help and protection.

It said the law enforcers want to come out in the open and reveal what they know about extrajudicial killings because “their conscience (is) troubling them.”

Dela Rosa said that it was important that the identities of these law enforcers be known so that their credibility be known when they throw out sensitive information.

“Kailangan talaga yan dahil we are talking about testimonies. Paano maging credible yung questionable source like si SPO1 Tacorda? Later nag-recant ng statement. So dapat yung katotohanan,” he said.

(That is really necessary because we are talking about testimonies. How can be a questionable source like SPO1 Tacorda becomes credible who later recant his statement. So it should be the truth.)

Dela Rosa was referring to the policeman who earlier said that they ordered by their superiors to kill drug suspects in Catanduanes, but was found out that he later recanted his statements.

The PNP chief said they will not stop those who want to seek the help of the Church but they may be disciplined for being AWOL (absent without leave).

“Whatever purpose sila na andun, mag seek, magtago sila doon edi hindi sila magre-report for duty edi ma-AWOL sila. That’s the policy but it doesn’t mean na pinipigilan namin sila. We just implement the policy of the PNP,” he said. /jpv