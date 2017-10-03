Hilbay ‘happy to represent’ Hontiveros in wiretapping case

A former solicitor general is willing to represent Sen. Risa Hontiveros in the “baseless” anti-wiretapping case filed against her by Justice Sec. Vitaliano Aguirre.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Florin Hilbay said he was willing to represent Hontiveros, whom Aguirre accused of wiretapping after exposing in a privilege speech the supposed conspiracy to oust the senator.

“I am happy to represent Sen. Hontiveros in this totally unnecessary case, the baselessness of which is clear to any first year law student,” he said.

Hilbay said a senator’s speech was protected under Article VI, Section 11 of the Constitution which states: “[N]o Member shall be questioned nor be held liable in any other place for any speech or debate in the Congress or in any committee thereof.”

“The Department of Justice cannot question or hold liable Sen. Hontiveros for her privilege speech exposing the SOJ’s clearly unethical conduct. That speech is protected by Art.VI, Sec.11,” he added.

Aguirre on Monday filed before the Pasay City Office of the City Prosecutor a case against Hontiveros for alleged violation of the Anti-Wiretapping Act. He claimed that his rights were violated when Hontiveros exposed, in a privilege speech, his text conversation with a certain Cong. Jing (later on identified as former Negros Oriental Rep. Jacinto Paras) urging him to expedite the filing of cases against her. /je