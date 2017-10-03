Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Pump prices of diesel up for 2nd straight week

/ 07:09 AM October 03, 2017

Local pump prices of diesel rose on Tuesday for the second week in a row, with those of gasoline rising after remaining unchanged for the past two weeks, as developed countries approach the high-demand winter season.

Oil firms raised prices as early as midnight of Tuesday, with that of diesel rising by 55 centavos a liter and that of gasoline by 25 centavos a liter.

As of posting time, companies that announced price increases included Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., Flying V, Seaoil Philippines Inc., Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., Eastern Petroleum Corp., and PTT Philippines Corp.

Shell, Flying V, and Seaoil also raised kerosene prices by 55 centavos a liter.

Based on the Department of Energy data, the latest price changes would bring prices of diesel in Metro Manila to the range of P30.40 to P36.40 a liter.

Gasoline prices with an octane rating of 95 will now range from P41.05 to P51.24 a liter. Kerosene prices will now be at P36.00 to P44.60 a liter.

