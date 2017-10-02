Worst mass shootings in the United States
After a gunman killed more than 50 people at a Las Vegas concert Sunday, here are some of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States in the past 25 years.
Florida club: 49 killed
A heavily-armed gunman opens fire inside a gay nightclub in the city of Orlando on June 12, 2016 and kills 49 people.
The attacker is killed in a shootout with police; he pledges allegiance to the Islamic State group, which later claims responsibility.
Virginia Tech: 32 killed
A 23-year-old student of Korean origin goes on a rampage at Virginia Tech University in the town of Blacksburg in April 2007. He kills 27 students and five teachers before committing suicide.
Sandy Hook: 26 killed
A disturbed 20-year-old man kills his mother in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012 before blasting his way into Sandy Hook Elementary School and shooting dead 20 six- and seven-year old children and six adults. He commits suicide.
Texas restaurant: 22 dead
In October 1991 a man shoots dead 22 people in a restaurant in the town of Killeen and then kills himself.
California office party: 14 dead
A newlywed radicalized Muslim couple storm an Christmas office party at a social services center in San Bernardino in December 2015 and gun down 14 people, wounding 22 others. They are shot dead by police.
Fort Hood military base: 13 dead
In November 2009 a US army psychiatrist opens fire at his military base in Killeen, killing 13 people and wounding 42, before being overpowered by police.
New York immigrant center: 13 dead
A Vietnamese immigrant shoots dead 13 people at a civic center in the New York state city of Binghamton in April 2009, before killing himself.
Marines: 12 dead
A troubled former serviceman shoots randomly at workers at the Washington Navy Yard headquarters in September 2013, killing 12 people before he is shot dead by officers.
Denver cinema: 12 dead
A young man wearing body armor storms a cinema showing a late-night premiere of a Batman film in Aurora in July 2012, opening fire and releasing tear gas. Twelve people and 70 wounded. He is sentenced to life in prison.
Columbine High: 12 dead
Two teenage boys shoot and kill 12 classmates and a teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, in April 1999, before killing themselves.
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.