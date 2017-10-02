Duterte: Ombudsman has illegally obtained documents on my bank records

The Office of the Ombudsman has illegally obtained documents regarding the bank records of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The chief executive himself made the statement on Monday in Marawi, where he attended the inauguration of Bahay Pag-asa, a project for the displaced people of the besieged city.

“Mag-resign muna si Carpio because she’s corrupt at humahawak ng ebidensiya na kinuha nila na walang permiso sa AMLC [Anti-Money Laundering Council], illegally obtained,” Duterte said in Marawi City during inauguration of Bahay Pag-asa.

Duterte was referring to Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, who has authorized Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang to investigate the alleged unexplained wealth of Duterte that supposedly amounts to millions.

Morales has inhibited herself from acting on any case filed against the Duterte family. Duterte’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, is married to Morales’s nephew, lawyer Manases Carpio.

Addressing the AMLC, Duterte said: “Huwag kayong magbigay kasi there must be a pending case in court bago makakuha… Ang court magsabi na ilabas mo iyan. Only a pending case. Maski ang Ombudsman makahingi, but in connection with a pending case.”

“Ang Ombudsman maghingi ng permiso sa court,” he said. “Pero iyong nakawin mo tapos i-add-add mo every day.”

The President had earlier called for the resignation of Morales for her “selective justice.”

