Bato chides media for only reporting police errors

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa chided the media on Monday before a thousand Caloocan policemen who are set to undergo re-training, telling them to do their jobs right otherwise media will amplify it.

“Let’s do our jobs properly. Alam nyo may CCTV, smartphones, sa isang pagkakamali mo dyan malaki ang chance you will land on social media. Mag-ingat tayo sa trabaho natin, konting pagkakamali natin palalakihin ng media sigurado yan,” Dela Rosa told the 1,024 Caloocan policemen

(Let’s do our job properly. You know there/s CCTV, smartphones, with just one mistake there’s a big chance that you will land on social media. Let’s be careful in our jobs, our little blunder would be exaggerated by media for sure.)

“Kalimutan niyo lahat yan whether we appear as villain to everyone. Basta ito lang isapuso niyo, isaisip niyo itong pagpupulis ko ay serbisyo ito. Baka kung ano ang sabihin basta totoo ang ginagawa namin,” Dela Rosa also said.

(Forget about everything whether we appear as villain to everyone. As long as you take keep in your heart and mind that being a policeman is a service. Whatever is said, as long as we are true to what we are doing.)

The 1,024 policemen from Caloocan City will undergo re-training and re-oganization for 30 to 45 days at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City after the recent controversies in the police force.

In the same event, the PNP chief likewise lamented how police casualties were not widely reported by media unlike police operations.

“Yung kasamahan natin yung nasaksak ng Caloocan, na-magnify ba yun ng media? Hindi. Hindi magandang balita yun,” Dela Rosa said, referring to the case of Police Officer (PO) 1 Ronald Anicete, who was injured after he responded to a bladed weapon-wielding man, who went amok in their neighborhood.

(Our colleague who was stabbed in Caloocan, did the media magnify it? No. It’s not good news.)

Anicete just came from a Sunday Mass when barangay workers asked for his help. He sustained multiple stab wounds during the incident, prompting him to use force and shoot the suspect.

“Binalik-balik ba ng ABS-CBN yun, pinakita sa news? Wala diba? Hindi maganda na news kaya di pinapakita,” Dela Rosa said.

(Did ABS-CBN repeatedly present that news? Nothing, right? It’s not good news that’s why it was not shown.)

