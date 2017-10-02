Palace: Duterte has evidence to back claim that Sereno is corrupt

President Rodrigo Duterte has evidence to back his allegation that Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno was corrupt, Malacañang said on Monday.

“I’m sure he does. He’s a lawyer. He knows he must speak out of substantial evidence,” Presidentia Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a Palace briefing.

In a speech on Saturday night, Duterte said the Supreme Court is “headed by a corrupt [justice].”

The President said Sereno did not declare in her statement of assets, liabilities, and networth (SALN) the P37 million professional fee she received from the government as private lawyer in the Philippine International Air Terminals Co. Inc (Piatco) case.

Abella dismissed insinuations that the President was engaging in “trial by publicity.”

“He’s simply stating his opinion about the matter. So it’s not trying to create trial by publicity,” he said.

The Palace official said Duterte would release evidence against Sereno “at the right time and as necessary.”

Sereno is facing an impeachment complaint lawyer filed by lawyer Lorenzo “Larry” Gadon.

Among the grounds cited was her allegedly undeclared professional fee in the Piatco case.

The House Committee on Justice has found the impeachment complaint against Sereno sufficient in form and substance.

