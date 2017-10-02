Mabilog extends sick leave for 30 days more

ILOILO CITY –Even as he has ruled out resigning from office, Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog has again prolonged his leave from office for at least a month, purportedly for health reasons and concerns over his family’s safety.

Mabilog failed to report for work on Monday after his sick leave ended on September 30.

His spokesperson lawyer Mark Piad said on Monday that the mayor filed an extension of his leave last Friday for another 30 days.

Piad said Mabilog needed to rest due to complications brought by Type 2 Diabetes.

He said the mayor’s condition has been aggravated by continued stress due to concerns over his family’s safety.

“Is it safe for us to come home?” Mabilog had asked Piad when they last talked over online messaging, according to his spokesperson.

Piad said he did not know where the mayor and his family were and assumed they were still abroad.

The mayor left the country on August 31 amid repeated public accusations by President Rodrigo Duterte that Mabilog is a drug protector, an allegation that the mayor has repeatedly denied.

His wife Marivic and their two children also left the country over security concerns.

Mabilog attended separate conferences in Japan and Malaysia before going on sick leave on September 11.

The President ordered a lifestyle check on Mabilog. He also ordered the assignment of controversial police official Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido to Iloilo City, but was later cancelled by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Just last week, the President again lambasted Mabilog in a speech during the commemoration of 120th founding anniversary of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Ito si Mabilog, sumibat na ang loko-loko (The fool Mabilog already fled),” the President said.

Piad said Mabilog’s family has been receiving reports from their friends on possible threats on their lives.

“We have to continuously validate this reports with the police,” he said.

Last weekend, Western Visayas police director Chief Supt. Cesar Hawthorne Binag said they will do everything to help ensure Mabilog’s safety. /kga