Trillanes says Duterte swindled over ‘fake’ bank accounts

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV mocked President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, saying the latter has been getting information about his alleged bank accounts from a “swindler.”

Trillanes vowed to expose in a privilege speech on Tuesday the identity of a ”federal agent,” who has been selling information to Duterte’s camp.

“Wala yan, bogus yan. Bukas ipri- privilege speech ko kung sino yung nagpeke nyan,” the senator said in a press conference at the Senate on Monday.

(That’s nothing. Tomorrow I will tell in a privilege speech, who’s that faker.)

“Binili nila ito, binili nila ha, binili nila yung bogus na dokumento. Akala nila noong una totoo e na swindle sila. Anyway…ilalabas ko yan lahat bukas,” he added.

(They bought that, they bought that bogus document. They thought at first that was true, but they were swindled. Anyway, I will reveal it all tomorrow.)

The person, who was allegedly selling fabricated documents, introduced himself as a federal agent, who has access to such records or documents.

“Sinabihan na ito si Duterte na gawa-gawa lang yan, inilabas pa ulit para lang may masabi,” Trillanes said.

(Duterte has been warned that those were just favricated, but he still disclosed it so that he can just say something.)

“Na-swindle itong sila Duterte. May mga foreign-foreign government pa syang nalalaman e sa swindler lang pala nya nakuha,” the senator added.

(They got swindled. They even tell about this ‘foreign government’ thing but they only got those from a swindler.)

Duterte earlier claimed that Trillanes had bank accounts in Singapore containing millions of pesos. The senator quickly signed a waiver and even flew to Singapore last September 19 to disprove the President’s allegation.

The President later admitted that he only invented Trillanes’ account number.

