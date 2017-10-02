Sereno will not resign – spokesperson

Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno will not resign despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s dare, her spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

“The Chief Justice will not resign because she has done nothing unlawful, illegal and impeachable,” Atty. Josa Deinla told reporters after their camp has filed a rejoinder to Atty. Larry Gadon’s recent reply on his impeachment complaint against Sereno at the House of Representatives.

“Ang gusto niya lang mangyari ay makapagpatuloy siya sa pag-gampan sa kaniyang mga tungkulin bilang punong mahistrado ng Korte Suprema,” Deinla added.

(What she wants to do is to just continue performing her duties as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.)

On Saturday, Duterte dared Sereno and Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales to resign with him, as the Office of the Ombudsman conducts an investigation into the alleged unexplained wealth of Duterte’s family.

“I now challenge Carpio to resign with me at itong si Supreme Court Justice. Sige nga!” Duterte said over the weekend in a speech before the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Davao City Chapter.

