Duterte thinks political foes using Sereno, Morales to oust him

President Rodrigo Duterte believes that Supreme Court (SC) Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno and Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales are being used by his political opponents to drive him out of the presidency.

This was the clarification made by Malacañang on Monday amid the challenge posed by Mr. Duterte over the weekend, daring Sereno and Morales to resign with him.

“The President believes the Supreme Court Justice and the Ombudsman has allowed themselves to be used by certain political forces to discredit him and his administration in order to spark public outrage and eventually oust him in the presidency,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a Palace briefing.

“It’s his prerogative to make that call,” he added.

Last Saturday, Duterte accused Morales of “selective justice”, and Sereno of corruption, and challenged both to resign with him.

“In other words, he finds them suspect. And it is his prerogative to ask them to resign,” Abella said.

The Ombudsman has said that it was investigating the unexplained wealth of the Mr. Duterte’s family.

Earlier, Abella had said it respected the independence of the Ombudsman and welcomed the probe. However, Duterte said he will not submit to any investigation of the anti-graft body.

“The President has basically said it that he will not submit to that. In other words, he finds their position suspect,” Abella noted

Asked if the President no longer trusts the Ombudsman, Abella said, “He respects the institution, however, the practices of certain people there may be suspect.” /kga