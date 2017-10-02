Cop recants testimony on police being paid to kill drug suspects

After “serious soul searchings,” a police officer has recanted his earlier testimony that some cops were allegedly being paid to kill drug suspects, Senator Panfilo Lacson disclosed on Monday.

Lacson said former Police Officer I Vincent Tacorda was invited but opted not to attend the hearing of the Senate committee on public and order in connection with his affidavit dated May 10, 2017.

In a letter dated July 3, 2017, the senator said Tacorda informed the committee that he executed an affidavit of recantation last June 29, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have done some serious soul searchings and I have come to realize that I love my organization and I continue to hold it and its ranks in the highest respect despite some sad experiences I went through…” Tacorda said in a letter read by Lacson during the hearing.

The senator nevertheless directed the Philippine National Police to produce Tacorda and present him in the next hearing of the committee.

“Be that as it may, I’m instructing the PNP to produce Mr. Tacorda, PO1 Tacorda to appear in the next hearing para we can hear from him directly kung ano yung totoo sa kanyang testimony…” said Lacson.

In his May 10, 2017 affidavit, Tacorda claimed that he was ordered to deliver an “accomplishment of 5-10 deaths of drug suspects.”

“Because of the pressure to deliver, I acceded and requested for a list from which I can choose from. I was however not given such list,” he said.

“But I got a call and text from PSI Nathaniel Jacob, the Chief of Police of Viga, Catanduanes, informing me that there is already a go signal from the Provincial Director. We met at the Kemji Hotel and Restaurant and I was given the name of my first target,” Tacorda added in the affidavit. /je