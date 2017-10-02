Witness in Arnaiz slay says he was threatened with detention

A witness in the August 18 killing of 19-year-old Carl Angelo Arnaiz claimed he was threatened with detention at the Senate should he testify in its ongoing probe on the recent of deaths of teens in the country.

Joe Daniel revealed this when he facedthe Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs’ hearing on Monday.

When asked by Senator Panfilo Lacson, chair of the committee, why he did not mention in his affidavit some of his testimonies in the hearing, the witness said because he was afraid.

“Kanino ka natatakot (Who were you scared of)?” Lacson asked.

“Dun po sa naghatid po sa akin, nagsundo (The person who took me),” Daniel said.

The witness could not identify, however, who he was referring to except saying that the person was riding a motorcycle.

“Hindi ko po kilala, naka motorsiklo po. Ide-detain daw po ako sa Senado pag nag-witness (I don’t know the person riding the motorcycle. He said I’d be detained in the Senate if I become witness),” Daniel said.

“Sinabi sayo ide-detain ka sa Senado pag nag-witness ka (You were told that you would be detained in the Senate if you become witness)?” Lacson asked again to which the witness answered yes.

“Anong hitsura noon at nang maipakulong ‘yun (What does that person look like so we can jail him),” the senator added in jest.

Daniel earlier told the committee that he personally witnessed Arnaiz being shot by two policemen, whom he identified as Police Officers I Jeffrey Perez and Ricky Arquilita. /je