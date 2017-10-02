Carl on his knees when shot by police — Senate witnesses

At least two witnesses faced a Senate hearing on Monday and testified that 19-year-old Carl Angelo Arnaiz was kneeling and handcuffed when he was allegedly shot dead by two policemen.

Appearing for the first time in the ongoing hearing of the Senate Arnaiz’s death, taxi driver Tomas Bagcal pointed to Police Officers 1 Jeffrey Perez and Ricky Arquilita as the ones who killed the victim last August 18.

Bagcal claimed that Arnaiz and another teen robbed him at knifepoint.

“Pinagbabaril na po yung holdaper at nakaluhod po sya,” he said, apparently referring to Arnaiz, responding to queries of Senator Grace Poe.

(They shot the robber who was kneeling.)

Asked by Poe if he could hear Arnaiz’s last words before he was shot, the driver said: “Malayo po ako. Yung hitsura lang po nya: nakaluhod na nakataas yung kamay.”

Another witness, who identified himself as Joe Daniel, also claimed seeing the victim on his knees while being shot by the two policemen.

Daniel said he happened to be near the scene where Arnaiz was shot.

“Nakita ko yung mukha nung lalaki. Nakakaawa yung mukha nya…” he said, also apparently referring to the victim.

(I saw the face of the man. I felt compassion for him)

“Nakatakbo na po sya sa damuhan and then nakaluhod po sya noong binaril na may posas…” the witness added.

(He ran to the grassy lot and he was on his knees and in handcuffs when shot.)

Asked again by Poe to identify the policemen who killed Arnaiz, Daniel pointed to Perez and Arquilita. /cbb