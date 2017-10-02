Monday, October 2, 2017
MRT service bogs down … again

MRT service bogs down … again

/ 09:30 AM October 02, 2017

MRT trains. INQUIRER FILE

A Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT 3) train stopped and unloaded its passengers during the early Monday rush hour.

At 6:37 a.m., a train unloaded passengers at Cubao station due to a technical problem, an MRT 3 service report said.

MRT authorities said they immediately resumed operations with 18 running trains as of 8 a.m.

Last Saturday, two MRT trains also unloaded passengers at Shaw and between Quezon and North Ave stations due to technical and signaling problems, respectively. /cbb

