MRT service bogs down … again
A Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT 3) train stopped and unloaded its passengers during the early Monday rush hour.
At 6:37 a.m., a train unloaded passengers at Cubao station due to a technical problem, an MRT 3 service report said.
MRT authorities said they immediately resumed operations with 18 running trains as of 8 a.m.
Last Saturday, two MRT trains also unloaded passengers at Shaw and between Quezon and North Ave stations due to technical and signaling problems, respectively. /cbb
