Aguirre files ethics complaint vs Hontiveros before Senate

As promised, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II filed an ethics complaint at the Senate on Monday against Senator Risa Hontiveros.

Aguirre announced the filing of an ethics complaint against Hontiveros during the ongoing Senate hearing on the spate of killings in the country.

“Likewise, I view the act of Senator Hontiveros as unethical and very unbecoming of public servant,” he said during the ongoing Senate hearing on the spate of killings in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve filed a case against before the Senate ethics committee,” Aguirre added.

Before this, Aguirre also lodged a criminal complaint against the senator before the Pasay Prosecutors Office for alleged violation of the Anti-Wiretapping Law for making public a photograph of his supposed text messages with a certain “Cong. Jing” whom she later identified as former Negros Oriental Representative Jacinto Paras.

The senator said the text messages exposed an alleged plot to file charges against her.

“Ako po’y pinili, pinagbalakan at pinagtulungan na gawan ng masama,” Aguirre lamented. /cbb