Sunday, October 1, 2017
newsinfo / Metro

More than 20 people injured as bus falls off Alabang flyover

/ 11:41 PM October 01, 2017

More than 20 people were injured when a bus fell off the Alabang flyover Sunday evening.

A report from the Muntinlupa City Police Station showed that the incident occured 6:28 p.m. on the northbound lane of the South Luzon Expressway.

According to first responder Muntinlupa Rescue, Cher Transport Bus, with plate number TYW504 and body number 377, lost control due to a still undetermined malfunction.

Here is the intial list of those injured in the accident:

  • Mafferson Bait
  • Rosita Crespo
  • Lizel Maravilla
  • Joana Maranan
  • Christoper Petalcorin
  • Zacari Petalcorin
  • Sachiko Petalcorin
  • Chico Marcos
  • Hiroshi Marcos
  • Zachiyae Petalcorin
  • Jesel Porotiya
  • Jimmy De Jesus
  • Felicidad Labang
  • Marieta Soriana
  • John Peralta

/atm

