More than 20 people injured as bus falls off Alabang flyover
More than 20 people were injured when a bus fell off the Alabang flyover Sunday evening.
A report from the Muntinlupa City Police Station showed that the incident occured 6:28 p.m. on the northbound lane of the South Luzon Expressway.
According to first responder Muntinlupa Rescue, Cher Transport Bus, with plate number TYW504 and body number 377, lost control due to a still undetermined malfunction.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here is the intial list of those injured in the accident:
- Mafferson Bait
- Rosita Crespo
- Lizel Maravilla
- Joana Maranan
- Christoper Petalcorin
- Zacari Petalcorin
- Sachiko Petalcorin
- Chico Marcos
- Hiroshi Marcos
- Zachiyae Petalcorin
- Jesel Porotiya
- Jimmy De Jesus
- Felicidad Labang
- Marieta Soriana
- John Peralta
/atm
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.