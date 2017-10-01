More than 20 people injured as bus falls off Alabang flyover

More than 20 people were injured when a bus fell off the Alabang flyover Sunday evening.

A report from the Muntinlupa City Police Station showed that the incident occured 6:28 p.m. on the northbound lane of the South Luzon Expressway.

According to first responder Muntinlupa Rescue, Cher Transport Bus, with plate number TYW504 and body number 377, lost control due to a still undetermined malfunction.

Here is the intial list of those injured in the accident:

Mafferson Bait

Rosita Crespo

Lizel Maravilla

Joana Maranan

Christoper Petalcorin

Zacari Petalcorin

Sachiko Petalcorin

Chico Marcos

Hiroshi Marcos

Zachiyae Petalcorin

Jesel Porotiya

Jimmy De Jesus

Felicidad Labang

Marieta Soriana

John Peralta

/atm