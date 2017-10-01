Trillanes calls for support for Ombudsman probe on Duterte’s wealth

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has urged the Filipino people and various cause-oriented groups to support Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales and Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang on their probe into the President’s wealth.

Acting on Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s complaint, the Office of the Ombudsman has launched its investigation into the “unexplained wealth” of President Rodrigo Duterte, which Trillanes claimed as “amounting to billions of pesos.”

“Nananawagan ako sa ating mga kababayan at mga cause-oriented groups na ipahiwatig nila ang kanilang suporta kay Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales at Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang upang magampanan nila ang kanilang tungkulin na panagutin ang mga tiwali sa ating gobyerno,” the senator said in a statement on Sunday.

Duterte repeatedly denied Trillanes’ allegations against him.

The President even dared Morales and Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno to resign with him.

Trillanes, meanwhile, reiterated his challenge for Duterte to bare his bank accounts by signing bank secrecy waivers.

“Para naman kay Mr. Duterte, tigilan mo na ang mga paninindak mo sa mga taong tumitindig para sa tama at para sa katotohanan. Wag ka magtago sa kapangyarihan ng presidente,” the senator said.

“Magpakalalaki ka at harapin mo ang mga paratang sayo. Kung wala kang tinatago, pumirma ka ng waiver para malaman ang katotohanan,” he added. /je

