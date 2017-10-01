Duterte challenges Sereno, Morales: Resign with me

President Rodrigo Duterte has dared his critics Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales and Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno to resign with him.

“I now challenge Carpio to resign with me at itong si Supreme Court Justice. Sige nga!” Duterte said during his speech before the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Davao City Chapter on Saturday evening.

Accusing Morales anew of employing “selective justice,” the President questioned her intent in accommodating the unexplained wealth complaints filed by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

“Ikaw may kaso. Morales, unahin mo ‘yung mga kaso noong nai-file na matagal na. You are in on a selective justice. P** i* bakit nauna ‘yang mga — ‘yung amin. Na hindi pa totoo?” said Duterte.

“I challenge the two. We will go to Congress in a simple ceremony. We sign the letter of resignation. Sige nga. Then let us open all the books, pati inyo. Kung magsalita na,” he added.

The Office of Ombudsman earlier released a statement saying it would not be “intimidated” by Duterte’s threat to create a body to probe the Office of the Ombudsman.

“If the President has nothing to hide, he has nothing to fear,” the Office of the Ombudsman added.

Duterte has repeatedly downplayed this accusations as mere lies.

“I do not lose my freedom of expression so there are lies based on baseless hundreds of millions and even if I wanted to steal, saan ko kukunin yang p***i* amount na yan?” the President said. /je