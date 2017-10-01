PNP bent on cleaning its ranks – Malacañang

The overhaul of the Caloocan City Police station demonstrates the firm commitment of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to continuously cleanse its ranks, Malacañang said on Sunday.

“The official relief of the Caloocan City Police Station personnel over the weekend and their retraining, which will start tomorrow, demonstrate the firm commitment of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to continuously cleanse its ranks of misfits and scalawags and maintain the integrity of the organization,” Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Abella said the PNP leadership’s effort to instill discipline and promote character-building while enhancing the performance of personnel and units would be “relentless.”

“We call on everyone to rally behind our authorities as they enforce the law and carry out their operations within legal processes,” he added.

On September 16, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Oscar Albayalde sacked around 1,200 police officers from Caloocan City after an anti-drug operation where some policemen allegedly robbed a woman’s house.

The relieved policemen will undergo a 45-day reorientation and retraining program. /cbb