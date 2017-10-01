QC acts vs illegal terminal barkers, parking fee collectors

Two ordinances recently approved by the Quezon City government aim to rid the streets of barkers at illegal transport terminals and “parking attendants” who unlawfully collect fees for the use of public spaces.

Both measures, authored by District 6 Councilor Eric Medina and signed by Mayor Herbert Bautista earlier this month, penalize offenders with fines and jail terms.

Ordinance No. SP-2611 was in response to complaints against persons who claim to be parking attendants who collect fees without proper IDs and authorization from the city or barangay government.

First-time offenders are slapped with a P1,500 fine or may be jailed for three months. A second and third violation raise the fine to P5,000 and the prison term to one year.

Meanwhile, under Ordinance No. SP-2612, persons caught serving as barkers at illegal terminals for buses, jeepneys, taxicabs and tricycles would also be fined P1,000 for the first offense. They may also be required to do community service for five days.

On their third violation, offenders may be jailed for a year or fined P5,000.

In an interview with the Inquirer, Mario Mercado, who has been a barker on Elliptical Road for 16 years, said that while he was in favor of the measure, it must provide alternative livelihood for residents like him who believe they are just doing honest work.

The 60-year-old Mercado said he heads a registered organization called Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator sa Philcoa and that his 62-year-old wife and 22-year-old daughter also work as barkers in the area, guiding commuters to jeepneys plying the Philcoa-Quiapo route.