Veteran radio broadcaster Joe Taruc dies at 70

Veteran broadcaster and radio icon Jose Malgapo Taruc Jr., widely known as Joe Taruc, passed away on Saturday morning, his family confirmed.

He was 70.

“Our father, Jose M. Malgapo, Jr. or, Joe Taruc to many of us, has gone to join his Creator, early morning of September 30, 2017,” Taruc’s son, GMA broadcaster and television host Jay Taruc, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He died in his sleep. At this point, our family would like to request some time to mourn his death and celebrate “is life in private,” he added.

Announcements will soon be made regarding the details for Taruc’s wake and interment, Jay said.

Taruc was one of the pillars of the radio broadcasting industry.

He was the senior vice president of DZRH radio station, where he hosted its morning news program, “RH Pangunahing Balita,” and the show “Damdaming Bayan.”

Taruc’s colleagues and politicians mourned his passing, whom they described as the “voice of the truth.”

“Para sa maraming kababayan natin na nakikinig ng radyo, si Joe Taruc ang boses ng katotohanan,” Sen. Grace Poe said in a statement.

(For many of our fellow men who listen to the radio, Joe Taruc is the voice of the truth.)

“Ang kanyang matalim na komentaryo at malinaw na pag-uulat ang sandigan ng paniniwala ng ating mga kababayan. Ang kanyang pagpanaw ay mag-iiwan ng malaking kahungkagan sa pamamahayag sa himpapawid,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

(His sharp commentaries and clear reportage was the anchor of our people’s belief. His death left a huge void in broadcasting.)

Sen. Sonny Angara, in a tweet, also expressed his grief over Taruc’s passing.

RIP Manong Joe Taruc, an institution in d broadcast industry. As someone undergoing dialysis he supported our free dialysis bill @dzrhnews — Sonny Angara (@sonnyangara) September 30, 2017

Malacañang also paid tribute to Taruc and condoled with his family on his passing.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family of news anchor Jose ‘Joe’ Taruc Jr.,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said.

“Manong Joe was an institution in the radio broadcast industry,” he added. “A multi-awarded journalist, Mr. Taruc became the pillar of DZRH where he held several key positions. The nation mourns the passing of radio broadcast giant Joe Taruc. He will be missed.”

/atm