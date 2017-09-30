3 Marines hurt as NPA rebs ambush military convoy

CITY OF CALAPAN – Three Marines were wounded after suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) waylaid a military convoy heading back to their detachment in San Vicente town in Palawan province Saturday morning.

Report from Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan (Mimaropa) police said personnel of the Philippine Marines battalion landing team (MLBT) on board an M35 and an elf official Marine service vehicle were ambushed by suspected NPA rebels at a forested area just two kilometers away from the Marine detachment in Barangay (village) Itabiak at around 6:45 a.m.

The Marines were from El Nido going to the MLTB headquarters in Barangay Minara in Roxas town when they were fired upon by the rebels. Despite under heavy fire, the government forces were able to fire back at the attackers, forcing the rebels to retreat.

Wounded in the incident were Technical Sergeant Restituto Selvino, 30; Corporal Melvin Villa, 44; and Cpl. Christian Day Rentillo, 29.

The wounded military men were immediately brought to Roxas District Hospital and later transferred to Puerto Princesa City for treatment. /jpv