DPWH employee gunned down in Batangas
BATANGAS CITY, Batangas—The assistant district engineer for Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Carmona town in Cavite province was shot dead in Tanauan City shortly before Saturday noon, police said.
Senior Inspector Hazel Luma-Ang, Batangas police information officer, said the victim Fernando Landicho was washing his car at his garage at Purok (sub-village) 2, Barangay (village) Banadero when he was shot by an unidentified gunman at around 11:20 a.m. The victim died on the spot.
She added that the suspect fled after the incident with another person who also served as the lookout.
Police are investigating the incident
