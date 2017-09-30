QC cop who wasn’t feeling well dead in ‘accidental firing’

A policeman from the Quezon City Police District’s (QCPD) Tactical Motorized Unit was killed on Friday night over suspected accidental firing.

According to Senior Police Officer 4 (SPO4) Roldan Dapat of the QCPD-Crime Investigation and Detection Unit, Mark Anthony Hinorga, 33, was found dead in his home at Cattleya Compound, Barangay (village) Bahay Toro, Quezon City at around 8 p.m.

Quoting the spot report on the incident, Dapat told INQUIRER.net in a phone interview that the victim’s live-in partner, Catherine Palisaysay, was asked by Hinorga to go home because he was not feeling well.

Palisaysay repeatedly called Hinorga but he did not answer.

When she was about to enter their home in the evening, Palisaysay heard a lone gunshot from the room and immediately went inside and saw Dapat’s lifeless body in sitting position.

She sought the help of their landlady, who then reported the incident to barangay officials and the police authorities at the Talipapa Police Station.

Investigation on the incident is still ongoing, Dapat said. /idl