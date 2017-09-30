Cop killed in NPA ambush in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay—Suspected New People’s Army (NPA)rebels waylaid and killed on Saturday a policeman who was on board a police service vehicle near a dump site in Monreal town in Masbate province, report reaching the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Bicol said.

Senior Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said Police Officer 2 Mervin Capellan, who was assigned at the Monreal police station, was killed in the rebel attack that took place at about 6:18 a.m. in Sitio (sub-village) Tamborong in Barangay (village) Poblacion.

She said the victim was driving the police van and was negotiating a road near the town dump site when he was shot to death by at least 20 suspected communist rebels. Capellan died instantly due to bullet wounds.

Calubaquib said the slain cop was on his way back to the town police station after taking the police van to a carwash service center for cleaning.