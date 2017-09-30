Record attempt hails teachers as heroes

More than 16,000 students and staff of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) turned out on Friday morning to form the world’s largest human sentence as a symbolic tribute to teachers, attempting to set a new Guinness world record in time for National Teachers’ Day on Oct. 5.

UST College of Education Dean Allan de Guzman said around 16,729 students, teachers and other staff stood for five minutes to form the words, “My teacher is my hero.”

The activity was held at the UST athletic field in Manila.

“This is our contribution to the recognition of teachers as we celebrate National Teachers’ Month,” he said.

The last time the university tried to set a world record was in 2011 during its quadricentennial celebration.

The school formed the largest human cross by engaging more than 13,000 students and personnel.

“We believe that the lifeblood of any institution is the teacher. This is our clear contribution to National Teachers’ Day,” De Guzman said.

Largest human sentence

He said they would try to beat the record for the largest human sentence set by India, which involved around 16,550 people.

Wearing their uniforms, students stood for five minutes at past 9 a.m. to form the words, “My teacher is my hero.”

De Guzman explained that some students had to take their examinations and that they had fewer first and second year students this year due to the K-to-12 program.

“The important thing is that they were documented to be standing in line for five minutes and no one left,” he said.