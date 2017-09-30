Duterte: 9,000 cops into drugs

President Duterte on Thursday said some 9,000 policemen in the country were “into drugs” as he explained the difficulty of kicking the illegal drug problem in the country.

Mr. Duterte made the statement in Balangiga, Eastern Samar. He did not elaborate but he earlier said some law enforcers were working with drug lords and even offered a reward for their capture.

“There are about 9,000 policemen all over the country into drugs. The problem is not that easy,” he said.

He also maintained that the “bamboo triad” was involved in the illegal narcotics business in the country and was working with the Abu Sayyaf group.

“China government has nothing to do with it. The Chinese people have nothing to do with it. It’s the gangsters of the Philippines and China combined. They combined together making the life of the Filipinos miserable,” he said.

These groups, he said, were cooking the drugs in ships and even have franchises.

“They have a franchise given to the Abu Sayyaf because they are armed and able to work,” he said.