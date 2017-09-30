Atio kin give DNA, set to meet Duterte

The parents of hazing victim Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III on Friday gave Manila police investigators DNA samples for comparison with forensic evidence gathered from the alleged crime scene, the Aegis Juris fraternity library.

According to Manila Police District (MPD) Director Joel Coronel, Castillo’s parents also underwent blood analysis, fingerprinting and fiber trace examination.

The MPD earlier confirmed that forensic evidence had been recovered during a search of the fraternity library on Thursday, but it was not specified whether this included body fluids such as blood, saliva or vomit.

Aside from forensic material, at least three wooden paddles marked with the words “Aegis Juris” were also discovered at the library located at the corner of Laong Laan and Navarra streets in Sampaloc, Manila. The MPD wrapped up the search on Friday afternoon.

Castillo’s family will have a meeting with President Duterte on Oct. 4, according to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

The Castillos had requested the meeting to seek assurance that Aegis Juris members being linked to the death of the University of the Santo Tomas law freshman would be brought to justice despite their money and influence.

“They know that the people behind (their son’s death) are moneyed and influential so they want to meet the President to allay their fear of possible miscarriage of justice,” Aguirre told reporters.

The justice secretary said one of Castillo’s relatives had already received threats, but he did not elaborate.

During Castillo’s burial on Sept. 27, his godfather, David Amor, told reporters that a fundraiser would be launched for the family as they were expecting a “very long legal battle.”

Gerardo Castillo, Atio’s uncle, also said “we are going to fight a very, very powerful law firm,” which he did not name.

Meanwhile, the MPD has received assurance from the international police that it will immediately send feedback regarding the whereabouts of frat member Ralph Trangia, one of the principal suspects, who fled to the United States two days after Castillo died.

Stricter immigration policies under US President Donald Trump would make it more difficult for “fugitives” like Trangia to evade authorities, the MPD chief added.

Trangia’s father, Antonio, was expected to surrender on Monday but had yet to show up at the MPD as of press time. He was also considered a principal suspect for being the registered owner of the pickup that brought Castillo’s body to Chinese General Hospital.