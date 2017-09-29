9,000 cops into drugs – Duterte

About 9,000 members of the Philippine National Police are into illegal drugs, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday.

The President made the statement as he reiterated that China’s government was not responsible for the illegal drugs coming into the country.

“There are about 9,000 policemen all over the country into drugs. The problem is not easy,” Mr. Duterte said in Samar.

The President said it was Bamboo Triad from Taiwan that was running the drug trade.

“China government has nothing to do with it. The Chinese people have nothing to do with it,” Mr. Duterte said.

“It’s the gangsters of the Philippines and China combined — they combined together and making the life of the Filipinos miserable,” he added.

The President said the drug syndicates were cooking shabu in the high seas.

“And they had franchises. They have a franchise given to the Abu Sayyaf,” he said.

“We have about 40 percent of all the barangays in the Philippines contaminated,” he added.