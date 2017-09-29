Shocked Hontiveros says accusations ‘patently false’

Senator Risa Hontiveros expressed shock over accusations made by Senator Cynthia Villar that she was behind efforts to discredit the seven senators, who did not sign a controversial resolution that called on the administration to stop the spate of killings in the name of the anti-illegal drugs campaign.

In a statement, Hontiveros stressed that such allegation “defies logic and reason” as she has no capacity and interest to do such a ploy.

“It’s almost flattering if not for the fact that it is patently false. Sa kabilang banda naman, nakakalungkot dahil ang walang basehang paratang ay nanggaling pa mismo sa isang kapwa senador (On the other hand, it’s disappointing because the baseless accusation came directly from a fellow senator),” Hontiveros said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Paano ko sisirain ang Senate majority (How could I destroy the Senate majority)? Ako ay isang (I am a) neophyte Senator na kasapi ng (who’s a member of the) minority. Anong kapangyarihan na mayroon ako para gawin ‘yon (What is my power to do such)? It defies logic and reason,” she added.

On Wednesday, Villar identified Hontoveros and Senator Bam Aquino as those who have been allegedly plotting to destroy the Senate majority, who did not sign Senate Resolution No. 516, urging President Rodrigo Duterte to stop the senseless killings, especially of children and minors.

Villar also referred to a blog that branded her along with Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, Senate majority leader Tito Sotto III, and Senators Gregorio Honasan, Richard Gordon, Juan Miguel Zubiri, and Manny Pacquiao as “Malacanang dogs in the Senate.”

READ: Villar names Bam, Risa in plot to ‘destroy’ Senate majority but…

The senators said they would have signed or supported the resolution had it reached their respective offices.

But Hontiveros emphasized that she treasures partnerships she had built and sustained with her fellow senators whether part of the majority or minority thus, “I will not let some silly internet meme ruin that.”

Hontiveros urged fellow senators to “collectively deal with the problem of fake news” even as she empathized with her colleagues who appear to be the current subject of attacks and ridicule in the social media.

“Accusing fellow senators of baseless charges is unproductive. It is barking up at the wrong tree,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unless they can be substantiated with evidence, these accusations must stop. The sources of the intrigue are the ones destroying not only the Senate majority but the harmony between and among majority and minority senators,” she added.

Hontiveros appealed to her fellow senators to remain focused on the most pressing issues the Senate should address such as extrajudicial killings, police abuse, teen slays and charges of corruption.

“Sa mga issues na yan tayo mag-diskurso, maglaan ng oras, sipag at dedikasyon (Let us discuss and spend time and dedication on those issues),” she noted. /kga