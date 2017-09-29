Cop dies after fitness activity at Camp Crame

A 50-year-old policeman died Thursday after suffering from cardiac arrest shortly after attending a physical fitness activity at Camp Crame, police said on Friday.

SPO3 Moises Tegrado of the Police Security Protection Group complained of chest pain and breathing difficulty after attending “Pulistenics,” said Police Senior Superintendent Reimound Sales, chief of PNP General Hospital.

The policeman was suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

Tegrado went to the hospital because of the discomfort “but suddenly went into a seizure and eventually to arrest,” Sales said.

The ECG [electrocardiogram] revealed that it was a heart attack and he was immediately pronounced dead.

Last June, PNP chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa launched the nationwide fitness program for police personnel “Mission: Slim Possible.”

The program aims to develop and maintain the physical fitness for every personnel in order for them to perform everyday task efficiently and effectively.