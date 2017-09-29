Retraining starts October for relieved Caloocan cops

The officers of the entire Caloocan Police Station who were relieved from their posts will undergo retraining starting next week, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Oscar Albayalde said Friday.

The 1,143 cops will undergo retraining and reorientation at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City starting Monday, October 2.

A replacement ceremony was held at the Northern Police District headquarters in Caloocan City to formalize the turnover of newly assigned policemen. The officers of the whole Caloocan police force were replaced by members of the Regional Public Safety Battalion.

The retraining of the policemen comes after a string of controversies involving members of the Caloocan police, including the controversial deaths of three minors Kian delos Santos, Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo de Guzman.

Before the sendoff, Albayalde scolded the policemen for about an hour. He said the entire force will be replaced including the good ones because police forces “work as a unit.”

“Ang utos ni (the order of) PNP chief you will all undergo training. Lahat, sabay-sabay, hindi by batch (everyone at the same time, not by batch),” he said.

“Wag na kayong magpabigat sa PNP. Kung di na kayo makasunod, mag-resign na kayo,” ha added. (Don’t be a burden to the PNP. If you cannot follow, might as well resign.)

He also reminded the policemen to remember the Police Operational Procedures in their operations. /jpv