AMLC denies releasing info on Duterte bank records

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has denied releasing information on any of President Rodrigo Duterte’s bank records, said to be the basis of an investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman on his family’s wealth.

“We have categorically stated before that the AMLC is not the source of the documents and information attached by Senator Antonio F. Trillanes IV in his complaint, regarding the alleged bank accounts of President Rodrigo Duterte,” the council said in a statement Thursday night.

Trillanes has alleged that President Duterte’s wealth amounts to billions of pesos.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Trillanes to Duterte: ‘Pick your poison’

The AMLC added that it had “neither provided the Office of the Ombudsman with any report as a consequence of any investigation of subject accounts for any purpose.”

The AMLC said its secretariat last Sept. 6 received the Aug. 17 letter from Overall Deputy Ombudsman Melchor Arthur Carandang, who requested the council “to initiate investigation on subject accounts.”

“We have yet to evaluate the request, and the initiation of an investigation, as well as the release of any report on the subject will depend on such evaluation,” the AMLC said.

BACKSTORY: AMLC rejects Trillanes’ request for Duterte bank transactions

But the AMLC said that “suffice it to state that in the attachment to the complaint, the alleged debits and credits representing outflows and inflows of funds were added together, thus, the resulting total amounts are wrong and misleading.”

According to the AMLC, “we cannot make further comments considering the confidential nature of the matter.”