Honest immigration officer lauded for returning lost $1,900

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has commended one of its immigration officers assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) for turning over US$1,900 (around P96,500) that a still unknown passenger left behind at his counter.

Reimond Abegail Lagman received a plaque of commendation for his honesty after he turned over the money left at his counter last Sept. 7.

“I commend Mr. Lagman for again showing our countrymen that there are honest employees in our bureau who cannot be corrupted by the color of money even if they are gripped with financial difficulties,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement.

Most of the Immigration personnel assigned in various ports receive P14,000 monthly pay.

Early this year, there was an exodus of immigration personnel after the Budget Department stopped the extra pay they receive from the express lane fees they used to charge the transacting public.

Port Operations Division chief Marc Red Mariñas said Lagman found the money while he was manning the officer-of-the-day counter at the Naia 3 immigration arrival area.

“He noticed a white envelope containing 19 pieces of 100 US dollar bills that a passenger, whose identity is not yet known, left in front of him,” Mariñas said.

He said that instead of pocketing the money, Lagman reported the incident to his supervisors who then arranged for the turnover of the bills to the airport management.

Mariñas added that the bills were later received by a certain Leo Gonzales, investigator at the lost and found division of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

The owner of the money is advised to coordinate with the MIAA in claiming or recovering his or her lost money. /idl