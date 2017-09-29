Cimatu: My work is for next generation

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said he would give priority to management of solid waste and water sustainability in communities while he awaited his next confirmation hearing by the Commission on Appointments (CA) on Oct. 4.

A day after his confirmation was deferred, Cimatu said, “I am in this position not because of myself because I’m already old. I’m doing all these things, these concerns for the environment, for the future generations, about our children’s children.”

He described the CA hearing as “part of the process [that scrutinizes the] competence and integrity of a government official and I hope that I can pass it.” —TONETTE OREJAS